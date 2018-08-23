Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.89.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $263,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

