Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.96

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.96 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 5378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.14, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 30,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,673,874.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $166,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,114.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,419 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,777,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,924,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

