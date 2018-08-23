Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.03.

TNDM stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,989. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $10,023,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $37,192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $27,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

