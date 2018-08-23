Target Co. (TGT) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Target worth $130,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

