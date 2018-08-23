Target (TGT) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners set a $91.00 target price on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Target has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

