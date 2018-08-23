TD Asset Management Inc. Has $720,000 Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 271.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 290.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 246.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNY opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

