TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $784,000 in Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,527,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 76,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Park Electrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $3,264,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Electrochemical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of PKE opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.91. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $24.16.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

