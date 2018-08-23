TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $873,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Stock

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $40,484.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $417,319. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

