TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 197,828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 37.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 211,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7,057.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 440,606 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 7.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.