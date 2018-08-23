Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,440 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 197.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,441,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,108,000 after purchasing an additional 956,715 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $82,965,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 902,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $99,649,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $29,337,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $321,208,000 after purchasing an additional 247,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total transaction of $207,282.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.