Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $44.83 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95,535 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $44,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $17,483,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,622,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 693,899 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557,455 shares of company stock worth $912,760,275 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.67 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.