Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,250 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,210,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,026,000 after acquiring an additional 362,531 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Robert Baffi sold 5,173 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $543,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Lewis sold 4,200 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $420,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.28.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $106.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

