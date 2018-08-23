Ted Baker (TED) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 3,115 ($39.82) to GBX 3,041 ($38.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. HSBC started coverage on Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,900 ($37.07) price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,700 ($34.51) to GBX 2,550 ($32.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.79) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,000 ($38.35)) on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,011.38 ($38.49).

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 2,164 ($27.66) on Monday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($29.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,244 ($41.47).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

