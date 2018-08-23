TEGNA (TGNA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGNA. Stephens upgraded shares of TEGNA from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

TGNA stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.52 million. analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in TEGNA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

