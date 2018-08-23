Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Holdings Raised by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Teladoc worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 241.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 68.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 0.40. Teladoc Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teladoc to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teladoc to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

In other Teladoc news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,799,388.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 91,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $5,996,180.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,745 shares of company stock worth $16,547,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

