Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) CFO Thomas E. Powell Sells 5,200 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,248,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFX opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.70 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 23,599.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Teleflex by 1,177.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 342,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,259,811,000 after acquiring an additional 231,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $60,706,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Teleflex by 44.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 579,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,310,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

