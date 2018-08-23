Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.6557115590968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.77. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

