TELUS (TU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.3190224061056 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC cut shares of TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 17.45%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

