Tenable (TENB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

In other Tenable news, Director Kimberly Hammonds purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tenable Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tenable Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.