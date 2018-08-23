Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) Stake Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 85.2% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 90,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 352,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 36.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 204,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Gabriela Franco Parcella purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $208,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

