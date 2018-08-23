Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $2.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015379 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Kucoin, Exmo and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00268363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00149000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032863 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.12 or 0.06597499 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,080,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,792,140,336 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Liqui, Bitfinex, Kryptono, Huobi, Bibox, TOPBTC, UEX, Bittrex, C2CX, Upbit, ZB.COM, CoinEx, EXX, Sistemkoin, FCoin, ABCC, BigONE, Binance, IDCM, Bit-Z, OKEx, BtcTurk, QBTC, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, Exmo, IDAX, Poloniex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Iquant, DragonEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Trade By Trade, MBAex, BitForex, B2BX, CoinTiger, BitMart, Cryptopia, LBank, DigiFinex and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.