TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Chairman Marc A. Stefanski Sells 2,570 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $39,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,872. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.38.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 202,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TFS Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 37,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 234.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TFS Financial by 93.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

