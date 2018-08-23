TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Shares Up 5.7%

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.15. 1,285,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,243,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.16.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $337,204.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $623,393.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,857.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 469,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 35.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

