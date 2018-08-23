The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

