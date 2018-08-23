The Coca-Cola (KO) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. HSBC currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale set a $46.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.24.

KO opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,852 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,530,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,303,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,996,000 after purchasing an additional 553,669 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

