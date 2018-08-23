The Hackett Group (HCKT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.46

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 3436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. ValuEngine raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a market cap of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.62%. research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

