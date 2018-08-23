The Medicines (MDCO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.25

Media stories about The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Medicines earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6901063383117 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The Medicines has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 394.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other The Medicines news, Director Melvin K. Spigelman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,034 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $4,007,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

