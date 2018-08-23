TheStreet Lowers Deluxe (DLX) to C+

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE:DLX opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.65 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 2,555 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $173,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,559,740.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 500 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,861. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Deluxe by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Deluxe by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Deluxe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

