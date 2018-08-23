Thoma Bravo, Llc Sells 15,812,500 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 15,812,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $431,048,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thoma Bravo, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 20,479,200 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $443,579,472.00.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,666. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 756.83. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,664,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $4,444,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

