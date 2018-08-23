Thomas B. Neff Sells 39,636 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $2,387,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,787,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,931,831.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. 6,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,982. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $68.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

