Thomas E. Richards Sells 17,143 Shares of CDW common stock (CDW) Stock

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $1,476,869.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,218 shares in the company, valued at $53,173,330.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDW common stock stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.03. CDW common stock has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 71.09%. CDW common stock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDW common stock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW common stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,086,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW common stock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,804,000 after acquiring an additional 315,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CDW common stock by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 310,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CDW common stock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after acquiring an additional 271,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

