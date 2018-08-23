Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3,032.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849,719 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for approximately 1.9% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.26% of Allergan worth $146,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,584,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,750,000 after buying an additional 1,092,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,385,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,410,000 after purchasing an additional 198,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,254,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,989,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGN. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $232.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.10.

AGN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.76. 5,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,450. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $237.41. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.