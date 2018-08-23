Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 6,304,874 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) by 322.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304,874 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock comprises approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock worth $88,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $145,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock news, Director John M. Boushy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,139 shares in the company, valued at $459,083.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 43,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237,356. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

