THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (THR) Trading 21.4% Higher

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) traded up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). 10,572,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 5,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

