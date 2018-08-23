TIM Participacoes (TSU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.30

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1099481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. ValuEngine downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TIM Participacoes from $20.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is an increase from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU)

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

