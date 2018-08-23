TIM Participacoes (TSU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 3,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 242.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM Participacoes (TSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.