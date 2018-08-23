Titcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $365.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Titcoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Titcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a market cap of $87,410.00 and $365.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.76 or 0.08134372 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.01941211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00064967 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004002 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

