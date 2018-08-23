Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 3,401,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,971,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

