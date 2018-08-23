Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of TOL opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,971,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

