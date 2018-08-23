Toll Brothers (TOL) Trading -1.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) rose 1.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $38.88. Approximately 224,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,153,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 186.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

