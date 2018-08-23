Tom George Vadaketh Sells 9,510 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM) Stock

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) CFO Tom George Vadaketh sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $603,124.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at $603,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cambrex stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.40. Cambrex Co. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Cambrex’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cambrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cambrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

CBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

