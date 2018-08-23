Top Image Systems Ltd. (TISA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Top Image Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Top Image Systems reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Top Image Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Top Image Systems.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TISA shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Top Image Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Top Image Systems stock remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 24,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Top Image Systems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

