Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Ball by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

