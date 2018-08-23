Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 47.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG opened at $523.58 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $530.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.52 to $496.14 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.49.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.