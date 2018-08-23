Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $176,000 Holdings in NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NAC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM (NYSE:NAC) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN CA Div A/COM were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NUVEEN CA Div A/COM by 108.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,355,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,031 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 524,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 363,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 339,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NUVEEN CA Div A/COM by 35.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 51,942 shares during the last quarter.

NAC opened at $13.44 on Thursday. NUVEEN CA Div A/COM has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $15.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

About NUVEEN CA Div A/COM

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

