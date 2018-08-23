Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAG. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,184.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 540,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 516,723 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 203,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 182,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUAG opened at $23.67 on Thursday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

