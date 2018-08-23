Traders Buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $366.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $260.66 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded down ($0.48) for the day and closed at $66.93

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.