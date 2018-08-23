Traders Buy Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $41.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.15 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $49.72

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0751 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 1,417,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,048,000 after buying an additional 803,443 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116,191.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 284,670 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,004,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 600,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter.

