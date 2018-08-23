Traders Buy Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $88.19 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.92 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Starbucks had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Starbucks traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $52.66Specifically, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,654,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,135,368,000 after acquiring an additional 477,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 928,175 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,286,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $600,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,588 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

