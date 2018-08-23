Traders Buy Visa (V) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $426.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $113.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $313.18 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Visa traded down ($0.90) for the day and closed at $140.04

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $286.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 71.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 66,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

